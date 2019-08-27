Октябрьская встреча Grow Boating

Дата/Время начала: 4 Октября 2019, 05:00 PM - 4 Октября 2019, 10:00 PM Понедельник Вторник Среда Четверг Пятница Суббота Воскресенье

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for October 2019 will be held at Boat Lagoon Marina on Friday the 4th of October 2019 from 5pm onward. Sponsored by Derani Yachts - https://www.derani-yachts.com Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along. Приходите хорошо провести время, мы рады всем гостям. Вход бесплатный, просто оставьте визитку или зарегистрируйтесь на барной стойке. Если вы знаете кого-то, кому также может быть интересно это мероприятие, пригласите его с собой.